Vietnam Veteran Bill Jennings is Starting Over After Being Paralyzed in Crushing Accident
Jennings was left paralyzed from the waist down after a tree fell on his homeATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnam Veteran and avid outdoorsman Bill Jennings has a long road of recovery ahead of him after a tree fell on his home in Georgia, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. His family is trying to raise funds to move Jennings to Texas, where they live, so that they can help with his recovery.
Jennings was an experienced soldier who was trained in survival skills and tactics. During his service during the Vietnam War, he was dropped into hot zones like Cambodia and Laos, alone, to provide recon. Jennings spent months in the jungles and was essential to providing intel.
"My uncle has always been an avid outdoorsman. He could go into the woods for a month and come out weighing more than when he went in," " said Jenning's niece, Brandy Felan-McGowin. "Now faced with the prospect of being in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, he is still meeting the challenge with that survivalist spirit. You work with what you have, don't waste time feeling sorry for yourself, and keep on. He has everyone at the hospital rooting for him. His goal is to be able to wheel himself up onto a pier on the Gulf coast and fish for the rest of his days."
The tree was around 140 years old and about 5 feet in diameter. When it fell, it not only crushed Jennings but destroyed all of his possessions, leaving him homeless, with only the clothes he was wearing at the time.
Jennings has been in spinal cord injury rehab for two weeks and will be discharged on August 22, 2022, at which time he will be moving from Rome, GA, to San Antonio, TX, to live with his family.
To help Bill Jennings and his family, visit or call any Security Service Federal Credit Union branch to donate to the William Jennings Jr Special Fund.
Felan continued," I could go on and on about this man. He has been one of my greatest heroes, and I want to make his dreams come true."
