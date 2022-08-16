Moringa Techsolv appoints Dr Amol Koparkar as Vice President, Regulatory compliance to drive future growth

About

Moringa Techsolv is a leading software product company operating in the regulatory compliance technology space, serving BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) clients. Its ‘CladRyskTM’ suite of product lines is enabling financial services companies to seamlessly perform a wide range of activities including audit, compliance & risk Management, Anti Money Laundering & KYC, credit administration/ monitoring & Non-Performing Asset Management among others. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company provides easy-to-use, secured, cloud-based SaaS software products which can be integrated with enterprises’ IT systems in a seamless manner.

