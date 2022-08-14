Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group debuts

VIETNAM, August 14 - HÀ NỘI — The Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group has been set up in Venezuela.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Vice President of Venezuela's National Assembly Iris Varela Rangel expressed her delight at the growing partnership between the two countries.

She underlined that the establishment of the group is significant to the strengthening of the partnership between the two NAs, contributing to promoting the friendship and cooperation between the two countries as well as mutual understanding between their people.

President of the Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Saul Ortega Campos said the group aims to expand and deepen the two nations' traditional solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation and foster the collaboration between the two legislatures and parliamentarians of both countries.

He pledged to actively organise activities to strengthen the friendship with Việt Nam, especially those to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Venezuela and the 15th anniversary of the bilateral comprehensive partnership.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Ambassador Lê Viết Duyên underlined that the group will contribute to promoting the bilateral friendship and lift the Việt Nam-Venezuela ties to a new height.

He reaffirmed the Vietnamese Government’s consistent policy of supporting Venezuela in the struggle to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty as well as peace, happiness and prosperity of the people. — VNS