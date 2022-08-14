Westminster Barracks / Poss. of Cocaine and Poss. Narc/Stim/Deps

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1004930

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/13/22 at 2340 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 11 and Eaton Road, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Possession Narc/stim/depressant

ACCUSED: Danielle Woolschlager

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in the town of Springfield, VT. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of Danielle Woolschlager, 37, of Springfield. She was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of narc/stimulant/depressant. Woolschlager was cited to appear in court on 09/27/22 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 at 0800

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Thomas Roach

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

802-722-4600