Westminster Barracks / Poss. of Cocaine and Poss. Narc/Stim/Deps
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1004930
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/13/22 at 2340 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 11 and Eaton Road, Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Possession Narc/stim/depressant
ACCUSED: Danielle Woolschlager
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in the town of Springfield, VT. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of Danielle Woolschlager, 37, of Springfield. She was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of narc/stimulant/depressant. Woolschlager was cited to appear in court on 09/27/22 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 at 0800
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - No
BAIL: N/A
Trooper Thomas Roach
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
802-722-4600