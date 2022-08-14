Submit Release
News Search

There were 82 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,933 in the last 365 days.

MPD Officer Involved Shooting: Rear of the 1900 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, August 12, 2022, in the rear of the 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 6:59 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast, for the report of domestic violence assault involving a handgun. The victim of the assault provided a description of the suspect and reported he was in possession of a firearm. Upon arrival, members located the suspect. As officers approached, the suspect fled and officers pursued him to the rear of the 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, where an officer observed the suspect in possession of a firearm. The officer voiced numerous commands to drop the firearm and the suspect did not comply. The officer discharged their firearm one time striking the suspect. The officer then voiced more commands to drop the firearm and the suspect still did not comply. The officer discharged their firearm once more striking the suspect a second time.

On Friday, August 12, 2022, 29-year-old Rahman Mills, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

 

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and can be seen in the photo below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.

 

###

You just read:

MPD Officer Involved Shooting: Rear of the 1900 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.