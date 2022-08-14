MPD Officer Involved Shooting: Rear of the 1900 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, August 12, 2022, in the rear of the 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:59 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast, for the report of domestic violence assault involving a handgun. The victim of the assault provided a description of the suspect and reported he was in possession of a firearm. Upon arrival, members located the suspect. As officers approached, the suspect fled and officers pursued him to the rear of the 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, where an officer observed the suspect in possession of a firearm. The officer voiced numerous commands to drop the firearm and the suspect did not comply. The officer discharged their firearm one time striking the suspect. The officer then voiced more commands to drop the firearm and the suspect still did not comply. The officer discharged their firearm once more striking the suspect a second time.

On Friday, August 12, 2022, 29-year-old Rahman Mills, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and can be seen in the photo below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.

###