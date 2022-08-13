Pollock family celebrates more than 100 years of farming in View Royal

CANADA, August 13 - A Victoria-area family is being honoured for their longtime contributions to B.C. agriculture and the local community.

The Pollock family has been quietly producing agricultural products for their community for more than 100 years, and the Province is recognizing their long history with a Century Farm Award.

“The Pollock Family Farm is a story of commitment to family and community,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Family farms are at the heart of our communities, and I want to thank the Pollock family for providing homegrown food to the Victoria area for over a century. Congratulations on your award!”

In 1921, brothers Malcolm and Neil Pollock purchased 24 acres of land near the Six Mile Pub in View Royal from the Hudson Bay Company. After buying the property, the hard work began. They cleared the land using horses, built four glass houses and started to work the land.

The brothers were featured in a 1927 article in Farm and Home, a B.C. farm journal, for their innovative work using glass houses to grow crops. Neil told the reporter he was proud of the technology they used in their glass houses, including a cooling system that provided “good clean oxygen that helps with the flavour of the tomatoes.” The glass houses were so successful they remained in operation until the 1970s, when they had to be taken down due to their age and damage sustained in several windstorms.

In the 1930s, a farmhouse, barn and milk house were added to the property, and the farm was in full operation during the war years and the Great Depression. Malcolm’s son, Earl, ran the farm from 1939 to 1990. In 1970, Earl sold the property the greenhouses were on, then moved the majority of the farming activities to the farm's current location on Atkins Road.

In 1990, Earl’s son, David, was added to the deed and, together with his wife Ingelise, they established an apple orchard and berry crops, produced hay and beef and grew a market garden. In 2003, David took over the Pollock Family Farm and continues to operate it today.

“Although being in the spotlight makes us apprehensive, our family appreciates receiving the Century Farm Award as it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said owner David Pollock. “Our family has taken care to preserve both the historic features of our property and its viability as a farm, and I hope to one day hand it down to the next generation.”

Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean said: “Congratulations to David and the Pollock family on your Century Farm Award. Your important contribution to our local agriculture history is very much appreciated, and I wish continued success to everyone at Pollock Family Farm.”

The Century Farm Awards honour pioneers whose farms, ranches or agricultural organizations have been active in B.C. for 100 years or more. Each award celebrates the rich heritage of farming and ranching in British Columbia. The Century Farm Award program was created in 1994, the Ministry of Agriculture’s centennial.

Learn More:

For more information and to nominate a farm or organization for a Century Farm Award, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/century-farm-awards