TAJIKISTAN, August 12 - On August 12, in the city of Guliston, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, held a working meeting with leaders and activists of the Sughd Province.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, in connection with the complicated situation in the world on issues of ensuring socio-economic development, the results of the implementation of the instructions and guidance of the President of the country, the Government of the republic and the process of creation and improvement, set specific tasks for the leaders and activists of the Sughd Province.

It was emphasized that economic and political crises in the modern world, regional conflicts, economic and trade sanctions, an unprecedented increase in world prices for most types of goods, especially food, as well as the spread of infectious diseases, along with other countries, produce a negative impact on the economy of Tajikistan.

The difficult situation of the modern world, climate change and related problems - extreme water shortage and drought, food deficit in almost all countries of the world, a decrease in grain production in the 2022-2023 season, a ban or restriction on food exports from producing countries and other problems have already caused the threat of famine in dozens of countries around the world.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, said that in such sensitive conditions, ensuring the abundance of the domestic consumer market with essential goods, organizing sufficient food preparation in each family, preventing unreasonable price increases, wastefulness and observing the requirements of the Law “On streamlining traditions, celebrations and rituals in the Republic of Tajikistan” are the vital tasks of the heads of ministries and departments, including heads and responsible persons of cities and districts of the Sughd Province.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, set specific tasks for the leaders and responsible persons of the region concerning ensuring the systematic and stable activity of all spheres of the national economy, the implementation of improvement and creation plans, the creation of new jobs, the attraction of domestic and foreign capital, the effective use of available funds and attraction of additional sources of development.

To achieve the creative goals of the Government of the country, it was considered important to implement the prospects for the main macroeconomic indicators, the implementation of sectoral and local development programs.

Analyzing the state of implementation of socio-economic development programs, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that although the economic growth rate in the country in the first half of 2022 amounted to 7.4 percent, this figure is 1.3 points lower than in the same period last year.

The executive bodies of state power of the Sughd Province, its cities and districts, the relevant ministries and departments were instructed for the high-quality and timely implementation of projects outlined in the programs for the socio-economic development of cities and districts of the region for 2021-2025 to establish planning for the future, taking into account realities, with consideration of one of the strategic goals - the accelerated industrialization of the country and in compliance with the principles of the "green economy".

The leaders and activists of the region were instructed to attract domestic and foreign capital for the implementation of projects, the implementation of the work plan for development and creation in honor of the 35th anniversary of State Independence and boosting the economic activity of the population.

It was emphasized that according to the Action Plan “On the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan”, approved by the decision of the Government of the country

dated July 1, 2022, the Sughd Province provides for the construction of 12,130 social, industrial and infrastructure facilities.

The heads of the executive bodies of state power of the Sughd Province, its cities and districts were given instructions from the Head of State to implement the approved plans.