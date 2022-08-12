Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Veliz To Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force

TEXAS, August 12 - August 12, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Omar Veliz to the Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force for a term set to expire June 14, 2023. The Task Force advises and assists the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House with issues relating to small businesses and provides information to the public.

Omar Veliz of El Paso is the President of Veliz Construction. Additionally, he is a professional engineer in Texas and New Mexico. He is a member of the American Hospital Association, Associated General Contractors of America, and Lean Construction Institute. Additionally, he is a board member of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and UTEP Construction Management Program. Veliz received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Business Administration from the University of Texas at El Paso.

