Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Appleton, Wis.

APPLETON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the City of Appleton, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Friday, August 12, 2022.

At approximately 7:22 p.m., Appleton Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. in Appleton, Wis. Officers arrived and confronted a male subject who was armed with a handgun. Officers attempted negotiations with the subject. Officers later discharged their firearms, striking the male. The subject was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the incident.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from the Appleton Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Wisconsin State Patrol and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Outagamie County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.