Commissioning of the main building of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, August 12 - On August 12, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the main medical building of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 in Khujand after major repairs, as well as the administrative building of the hospital, an ambulance station, a national workshop for the production of medical oxygen.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the main medical building of the hospital, after 50 years of use, was completely renovated for the first time, equipped with modern medical equipment and brought into line with the norms and requirements of the healthcare sector.

The initiative was implemented by the executive authorities of the Sughd Province and Khujand city in the light of the constant attention of the Government of the Republic to the healthcare sector, bringing medical conditions in line with the requirements of modernity, and was completed within a year.

The main building of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 of Khujand consists of 4 floors, covers an area of more than 5600 square meters and consists of 8 departments, including the admissions department, the intensive care and anesthesia units, and adult surgery. The building has 72 wards with 227 beds.

On the first floor of the building, a reception department with 20 rooms for diagnosing and examining patients has been organized, modern conditions have also been created by providing more than 20 types of modern instruments and equipment for diagnostics, examination and laboratory tests. In particular, computed tomography, digital X-ray, endoscopic, ultrasound equipment, electrocardiography allow for high-level diagnostics and examination.

Also on the ground floor there are offices for visits to therapist's, cardiologist's, an obstetrician and a circumcision room.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, during the introduction, emphasized that doctors should take advantage of these conditions to receive patients and provide services at a high level, giving priority to the issue of treating patients and their relatives.

The hospital introduces modern methods of diagnostics, treatment, operations using the practice of world medicine. For this purpose, an online consultation center was created for the first time in the intensive care unit and anesthesiology. It was created to establish online communication with clinics in the capital of the country and advanced medical institutions in a number of foreign countries on issues of familiarization with diagnoses, the patient's condition, the course of treatment and other issues related to treatment and diagnosis through a consultation.

In the same center, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, held a videoconference with the leadership, heads of departments and chief industry specialists of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population, the heads of the "Shifobakhsh" National Medical Center and the "Istiklol" health complex.

As part of the construction and reconstruction plans, an ambulance station was created on the territory of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 and a new two-story building was built on the territory of the institution. On the ground floor of this building there is a control room, offices and rest rooms for doctors, employees and drivers with all the necessary conditions. Also next to the building is a parking lot for an ambulance station.

To bring the ambulance service in line with the international standards, a regulatory center was created at the station, connected to a digital system for managing the reception, accounting and organization of ambulances, and an electronic contact center. This improved method allows one to complete an application and request for emergency assistance in accordance with the accepted criteria and send an ambulance.

City Clinical Hospital No. 1 is one of the main medical institutions in the Sughd Province and provides medical services to residents of Khujand, other cities and districts of the region. A canteen, a national teahouse and a hotel for visitors, relatives and friends of patients have been built on the territory of the institution.