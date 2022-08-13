FW: Derby Barracks/ DUI

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5003546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2022 / 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 5A, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Aran Gillette

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Suffield, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2022, at approximately 1920 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on VT RT 5A in the Town of Charleston, VT for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Aran Gillette. Gillette showed signs and indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Gillette was transported to the Vermont State Police Debry Barracks where he was processed and later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 / 10 AM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED