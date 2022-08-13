FW: Derby Barracks/ DUI
Sent: Friday, August 12, 2022 9:30 PM
Subject: Derby Barracks/ DUI
CASE#: 22A5003546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2022 / 1920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 5A, Charleston, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Aran Gillette
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Suffield, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2022, at approximately 1920 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on VT RT 5A in the Town of Charleston, VT for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Aran Gillette. Gillette showed signs and indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Gillette was transported to the Vermont State Police Debry Barracks where he was processed and later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 / 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED