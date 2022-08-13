Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,228 in the last 365 days.

FW: Derby Barracks/ DUI

 

 

From: Mikkola, Joshua via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, August 12, 2022 9:30 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Derby Barracks/ DUI

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mikkola                           

STATION:  Derby             

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2022 / 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 5A, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED:  Aran Gillette                                          

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Suffield, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2022, at approximately 1920 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on VT RT 5A in the Town of Charleston, VT for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Aran Gillette. Gillette showed signs and indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Gillette was transported to the Vermont State Police Debry Barracks where he was processed and later released with a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   08/30/2022 / 10 AM         

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

You just read:

FW: Derby Barracks/ DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.