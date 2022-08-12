Laredo Sector Border Patrol Dismantle More Stash Houses in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents dismantled more stash houses this week in Laredo, Texas.

On August 11, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station discovered a human smuggling stash house near La Parra Lane. Working in conjunction with Laredo Police Department, Webb County Attorney’s Office, and Webb County Constables Precinct 2, agents encountered 19 migrants inside the residence, all were from Guatemala. They were apprehended and will be processed accordingly.

On August 12, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Laredo North Station encountered a stash house located on Tiara Trail on the north side of Laredo, Texas. Agents working together with Texas Department of Public Safety discovered a total of 8 migrants inside the residence. The migrants were from Guatemala (7) and Mexico(1). Later that morning, Border Patrol agents encountered a stash house on Garfield Street where 3 migrants were found inside the residence. All 3 were from the country of Mexico and will be processed accordingly.

Border Patrol agents working together with local and state law enforcement partners will continue to dismantle these stash houses in our city. Our priority is keeping the community safe, rescuing undocumented individuals from tactics of these Transnational Criminal Organizations.

With almost 150 stash houses discovered during Fiscal Year 2022, the disruption of stash houses has led to the rescue or interception of more than 2,900 undocumented individuals this Fiscal Year.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.