Biden and Trump put to the test: A preview of the 2022 midterm elections

The upcoming midterm elections will have enormous consequences. Not only will they determine which party controls the House and Senate for the next two years, but they will also give us insights into the strength of President Biden, Donald Trump, and other national leaders as we approach the next presidential election. The Brookings Institution’s 2022 Primaries Project offers data and analysis regarding the congressional primaries and gives an in-depth look at what’s happening within each political party.

On September 8, the Center for Effective Public Management at Brookings will host a webinar reviewing the key findings of the 2022 Primaries Project followed by an expert panel conversation that will delve into the general election itself—with an emphasis on which party seems to be winning, the issues driving the vote, and the relative strength of candidates in key races.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #PrimariesProject.

