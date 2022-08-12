Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,227 in the last 365 days.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Awarded Conditional Funding to Support Construction of New Long-Term Care Facility at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke 

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Awarded $130 Million in Conditional Funding to Support Construction of New Long-Term Care Facility at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

The Commonwealth has received a conditional offer for approximately $130 million in State Home Construction Grant program for the construction of the replacement facility for the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts requested these funds to support the building of a new state of the art long-term care facility at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke this funding, which will be awarded contingent upon meeting additional program requirements set forth by the US VA. This conditional funding is an important investment in providing veterans with access to quality care to meet their evolving needs. We are grateful to the US VA for this offer, and for the ongoing support of the Massachusetts Legislature, whose passage of the bond bill allowed for this application. The Commonwealth will request additional funding in future years for this project.

You just read:

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Awarded Conditional Funding to Support Construction of New Long-Term Care Facility at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.