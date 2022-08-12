The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Awarded Conditional Funding to Support Construction of New Long-Term Care Facility at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke 

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Awarded $130 Million in Conditional Funding to Support Construction of New Long-Term Care Facility at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

The Commonwealth has received a conditional offer for approximately $130 million in State Home Construction Grant program for the construction of the replacement facility for the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts requested these funds to support the building of a new state of the art long-term care facility at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke this funding, which will be awarded contingent upon meeting additional program requirements set forth by the US VA. This conditional funding is an important investment in providing veterans with access to quality care to meet their evolving needs. We are grateful to the US VA for this offer, and for the ongoing support of the Massachusetts Legislature, whose passage of the bond bill allowed for this application. The Commonwealth will request additional funding in future years for this project.

