Startup Boston Offers Peek of the Lineup for Its 6th Annual Startup Boston Week

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston’s top event for the startup community provides the first look at its speakers and sponsors

Startup Boston, an organization offering events for the development and celebration of the entrepreneurs, startup employees, investors, and mentors who push boundaries and solve tough problems, announced the first speakers and sponsors for its sixth annual Startup Boston Week, a hybrid event that will be held from September 19-23, 2022.

“We are incredibly excited about the speakers and sponsors associated with this year’s Startup Boston Week,” Stephanie Roulic, Founder, Startup Boston, said. “The focus for this year’s attendees is coming together and making connections. It’s critical we learn from each other to keep Boston’s startup ecosystem thriving and these people and organizations exemplify that mission. As we approach our sixth year, it’s also with pride that we note that this is the largest group of sponsors we’ve had.”

The initial list of speakers includes:

• Cait Reimers Brumme - CEO, MassChallenge
• Jodi-Tatiana Charles - Marketing Strategist, Global Speaker, Author and Podcast Host, LCG Brands Consulting
• Paul English - Entrepreneur & Activist, Boston Venture Studio
• John Harthorne - Founder & Managing Director, Two Lanterns Venture Partner
• Scott Kirsner - Innovation Reporter, Boston Globe
• Kristian Lamarre - Cofounder, Sencha Credit
• Lesley Mottla - Chief Product & Experience Officer, ButcherBox
• Gabriela Serret-Campos - VP People, Talent, Operations, Chronosphere.io
• Joyce Sidopoulous - Cofounder & Chief of Operations, MassRobotics

Sponsors to date include:

• Albaloo
• Carta
• DuploCloud
• Shoobx/Fidelity Investments
• Human Interest
• Insperity
• Mindful Career Path
• Red Hat

Attendees will be able to build an agenda that focuses on the role-based community - product marketing, human resources, and engineering, for example - to which they belong or by goal. Those goals include:

• Taking Your Startup from Idea to Reality
• The Road to Fundraising
• Get Connected to the Startup Community
• Recruit & Train Your Startup Team
• Leveling-Up as a Leader
• Creating Company Culture
• Building Your Career

In 2021, nearly 3,500 people registered for Startup Boston Week and over 1,600 attended the event. The event featured 276 speakers and 72 sessions over the course of the week. More than 50 percent of the speakers were women and nearly 50 percent were Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).

For sponsorship information, please click here. To become a speaker, please visit: .https://www.startupbos.org/become-a-speaker. To register for Startup Boston Week visit https://www.startupbos.org/startup-week. Follow Startup Boston Week news and happenings on Twitter and on the #SBW2022 hashtag.

About Startup Boston

Startup Boston is strengthening Boston innovation by educating, connecting, and celebrating entrepreneurs. Created by the community, for the community, we create events rooted in the development and celebration of people who are pushing boundaries, solving tough problems, and asking every day—how might we do this better? Our events are designed to be a platform through which innovators can learn from and challenge one another, build new partnerships, strengthen ties, and celebrate both failure and growth. More information can be found at http://startupbos.org or on Twitter @startupbosorg.

