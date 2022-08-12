Submit Release
2022 Sturgis Rally Vehicle Count - Through Day Seven

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
Contact: Steve Kamarainen, Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-1622

 

STURGIS, S.D. – Vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 5-14, 2022, are available and will be updated daily.

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2022 Rally are as follows:

 

Friday, Aug. 5: 56,855 entering

  • Up 11.4% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 6: 62,199 entering

  • Up 5% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 7: 60,672 entering

  • Up 6.8% from the previous five-year average

Monday, Aug. 8: 62,050 entering

  • Up 3.3% from the previous five-year average

Tuesday, Aug. 9: 58,610 entering

  • Up 1.6% from the previous five-year average

Wednesday, Aug. 10: 54,599 entering

  • Down 1.9% from the previous five-year average

Thursday, Aug. 11: 45,356 entering

  • Down 11.7% from the previous five-year average

 

2022 - 7 Day Total: 400,341 Vehicles                      

Previous 5-Year Average: 391,811 Vehicles

 

Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 22, 2022.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

To find additional information related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally such as reduced speed limit areas, temporary traffic signal locations, frequently asked questions, and more, please visit: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.

 

-30-

