Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: 2000 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:31 pm, members of the Second District responded to the listed location after hearing sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The additional victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Stephon Johns, of Northeast, DC.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia with unknown tags. The actual vehicle, which has yellow brake calibers, can be seen in the photos below. A stock image of the vehicle can also be seen below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

