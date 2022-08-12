Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of 17th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:01 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect approached an employee and took money from the cash register. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, 55 year-old Johnny Smith, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment.

 

