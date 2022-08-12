Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,200 in the last 365 days.

The Power of Puppets: Sharing Summer Success in the 21stCCLC Program

Lights, Camera, Action! Campers at Dirigo Elementary School, a 21st Century Community Learning Centers CCLC program site, have been perfecting their puppeteer skills through music. James Hamalainen, music teacher at Dirigo Middle School, worked with each group to create their own music, write lyrics and produce the final show.  Improvising, writing songs, practicing lines, character development and dancing are some of the areas students explored while building their self esteem in a fun, supportive environment.

Puppets are a powerful educational tool that can help students overcome anxiety, and foster self confidence. When combined with music it can help improve language skills, as well as social and emotional development. Research shows that the isolation over the last few years has caused a significant number of elementary students to fall far behind in language, communication and social development. Learning experiences like this can begin to address these concerns to help students progress academically.

RSU 56, in partnership with Oxford County Mental Health Services (OCMHS), is a 21st Century Community Learning Center (21stCCLC) program based at Dirigo Elementary School in Peru, Maine.

Funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) program, Maine currently has 35 CCLC grants and 61 CCLC sites across Maine that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly for students who face economic and/or academic challenges. With strong community partnerships at the core of every one of its programs, Maine’s 21st Century Learning Centers help students meet academic goals and offer a broad array of enrichment activities, in addition to other educational and engagement opportunities for communities and families. Learn more about Maine’s CCLC grant opportunities at https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/esea or reach out to Travis Doughty at travis.w.doughty@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

The Power of Puppets: Sharing Summer Success in the 21stCCLC Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.