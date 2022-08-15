Falcon Wealth Planning Adds Finance Industry Veteran Peter Lombardi, CFP®, MBA
With 30+ years of experience, Peter Lombardi is an established presence in the Orange County Community and a perfect fit for Falcon.
I’m thrilled to share in Falcon's upward trajectory and help it reach the pinnacle of its field.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning is pleased to announce that Peter Lombardi, CFP®, MBA, will join the Falcon Family as our newest Financial Advisor. Peter has been helping clients through their financial journeys since the mid-1990s and has advisory and managerial experience for companies such as E-Trade, where he has almost 15 years of experience. As a Certified Financial Planner, Peter prioritizes putting his clients in the best position to succeed long-term and treats them as he would his closest family.
— Peter Lombardi CFP®, MBA
“Falcon Wealth is dedicated to their client’s journey to financial paradise,” Peter said. “Helping clients reach their life-long dreams has always been my motivation and I’m happy to join a company with aligned interests.” Peter will be joining Managing Director, Michael Jensen, at Falcon’s Orange County location in Irvine, California. Both Gabriel Shahin, Falcon’s CEO, and Michael are extremely optimistic about Peter’s future with the company, citing his experience as a great asset to the Orange County office and his personality as a fantastic fit for the Falcon team.
On track to suppress half a billion dollars in Assets Under Management before the end of the year, Falcon is rapidly growing outward and hoping to extend its reach into the national sphere. Peter also sees the potential growth for Falcon. “I’m thrilled to share in Falcon's upward trajectory and help it reach the pinnacle of its field.”
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
