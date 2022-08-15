Submit Release
News Search

There were 321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,237 in the last 365 days.

Falcon Wealth Planning Adds Finance Industry Veteran Peter Lombardi, CFP®, MBA

Peter Lombardi CFP®, MBA

Peter Lombardi CFP®, MBA

With 30+ years of experience, Peter Lombardi is an established presence in the Orange County Community and a perfect fit for Falcon.

I’m thrilled to share in Falcon's upward trajectory and help it reach the pinnacle of its field.”
— Peter Lombardi CFP®, MBA
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning is pleased to announce that Peter Lombardi, CFP®, MBA, will join the Falcon Family as our newest Financial Advisor. Peter has been helping clients through their financial journeys since the mid-1990s and has advisory and managerial experience for companies such as E-Trade, where he has almost 15 years of experience. As a Certified Financial Planner, Peter prioritizes putting his clients in the best position to succeed long-term and treats them as he would his closest family.

“Falcon Wealth is dedicated to their client’s journey to financial paradise,” Peter said. “Helping clients reach their life-long dreams has always been my motivation and I’m happy to join a company with aligned interests.” Peter will be joining Managing Director, Michael Jensen, at Falcon’s Orange County location in Irvine, California. Both Gabriel Shahin, Falcon’s CEO, and Michael are extremely optimistic about Peter’s future with the company, citing his experience as a great asset to the Orange County office and his personality as a fantastic fit for the Falcon team.

On track to suppress half a billion dollars in Assets Under Management before the end of the year, Falcon is rapidly growing outward and hoping to extend its reach into the national sphere. Peter also sees the potential growth for Falcon. “I’m thrilled to share in Falcon's upward trajectory and help it reach the pinnacle of its field.”

About Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.

Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.
+1 855-963-2526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Falcon Wealth Planning Adds Finance Industry Veteran Peter Lombardi, CFP®, MBA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.