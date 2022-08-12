Founders Initiative Partnering w/ CopperMine Brewing in 1st Annual Drink a Brew, Send a Girl to School Family Fundraiser
Enjoy fun for the whole Family: Come Drink a Brew. Your Donation Sends a Girl to School.TUCSON, AZ, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders Initiative aka “The Fi” is partnering with Copper Mine Brewery in our 1st Annual “Drink a Brew, Send a Girl to School” Fundraising Campaign! The non-profit organization was created in 2021 to address issues facing women and girls who experience sexual and/or domestic abuse, physical and mental disabilities, and extreme financial hardship. The Fi is hosting this event for the first time as an effort to raise awareness about these issues.
As part of the campaign, The Fi and Copper Mine Brewery will be offering an exclusive, one-day-only brewery tour and hosting a Free Family Fun Day for Tucson Families to enjoy live music, activities, and games for adults and children of all ages, including raﬄes, prizes, and face-painting. Food truck services will be provided by Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill and Tacos 420!
All proceeds during this event will go towards an education fund for girls in need. The event will be held on Saturday, August 20th from 12 pm – 6 pm PST at the brewery. To purchase tickets, donate, or if you would like to participate in the fundraiser, please visit https://www.thefi.org for more information. Questions Call (520) 276-5003 or 844-444-myFi
About Founders Initiative
Africans moving to the US have surged by over 1 million in the last 5 years and are fast becoming the 2nd largest diaspora to the US. With over 52% of girls experiencing sexual violence in public schools, 30% 6th grade drop-out rate, and 60% illiteracy rate in Ghana, as they move to the US in increasing numbers, Founders Initiative wants to bridge the gender gap in Ghana to promote a safe education for girls and US college exchange programs to empower women and girls to break the cycle of abuse.
Founders Initiative has 4 core-values: Faith, Educate, Develop, Empower. Our 5 initiatives provide life-changing opportunities for women and girls to receive a free education, create jobs, offer hope in Jesus, have their basic life needs met, and contribute to the economic development of Ghana and the US a in a safe environment.
First, we are planning, organizing, and leading the effort to open Ghana's first ALL-Girls Primary School in January 2023 to provide not only a safe learning environment, but offer jobs, and a Unique Christian STEAM Education. Also, we continue our 3-times a year critical Christian Outreach and Supply missions for feminine supplies and basic daily needs and offer Dress Making/Sewing Classes. In the future, we plan to expand offering affordable women's services; along with a US College Exchange Program.
The Fi welcomes partnerships with individuals, foundations, corporations, and grant associations, to bridge the economic, social, and gender equality the gap for women and girls in Ghana, the US, and Globally.
You can find us on Google or follow us on Social Media:
www.facebook.com/myfounders
www.instagram.com/myfounders
www.theFi.org
Contact US at: (520) 276-5003 or 844-444-myFi
