AQUARIUM OF THE BAY WINS SMITHSONIAN EARTH OPTIMISM GRANT

George Jacob and staff at Aquarium of the Bay's Citizen Science Dive Program Sharks In and Beyond the Bay display at Aquarium of the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aquarium of the Bay is the ONLY Aquarium collaborator for the 2022-23-24 school years alongside 6 other Affiliates throughout the country. The primary goal of the program is to engage high school students in formulating and executing action plans for the environment that are community-focused, and to do so in a way that builds their leadership skills.

Program activities also serve to encourage young people to consider careers in the green sector building climate literacy and environmental justice awareness. In addition to Grant funds, the Smithsonian will provide a library of federal resources, promotional support and training for educators on topics such as waste, water, food, habitat, and energy, as well as quarterly virtual meetings with prominent environmental leaders.

“ Together We Thrive grant allows us to partner with an underserved school in our community such as the Life Learning Academy in the first year”, says Doug Apple, the Manager of Education and Outreach at the Aquarium. “We are the only Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium in California and each year, we have strengthened our institutional relationship with continued engagement at various levels” added George Jacob FRCGS, President & CEO, who initiated the affiliation 5 years ago.

