EASY ENERGY FINANCE, INC ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF EASY ENERGY CLIMATE TOKEN ℠
The Easy Energy Climate Token℠ will finance our modern Modular Technology to mitigate climate change, purify water, and produce our Liquid Microbial Fertilizer.
As the world witnesses climate change, a shortage of clean water, and a pending food/fertilizer crisis, we are building new, reliable and financially viable solutions…while benefitting our investors”MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy Energy Finance, Inc. announces that it is now partnering with Securtize.io to offer the Easy Energy Climate Token℠ to finance end user operating leases for its thousands of potential end user customers who desire to install modern Modular Technologies that help mitigate climate change, purify water, and produce much needed Liquid Microbial Fertilizer…which aids in reducing the imminent increase in world starvation - as recently forecasted by the United Nations.
— Bill Bliler, Director - Customer Relations
Easy Energy Finance, Inc. (EEF) will raise capital, via the sale of asset backed, dividend yielding, security tokens administered and brokered by Securitize Markets, a registered Broker-Dealer and FINRA/SIPC member. The initial planned raise will be $100 million dollars
Easy Energy Finance is creating a security token family…the Easy Energy Climate Token℠. Tokens will be initially priced at $100 each with minimum of $5,000 per investor. As the securities will be issued, at this time, via a Sec Reg (D) exemption, accredited USA investors will be accepted and approved foreign investors may participate via the Sec Reg(S) exemption. Unlike most blockchain investments, the Easy Energy Climate Tokens℠ are a traditional digitized security backed by an actual “physical asset” and reliable profit-sharing arrangements.
“Security tokens are an innovative way of both financing projects such as Easy Energy Finance and enabling more investors to participate. With investors able to purchase fractional ownership through a website and have their interest permanently and transparently recorded on a blockchain, investors can now access opportunities that were typically out of reach,” said Jamie Finn, President of Securitize, Inc. “Easy Energy Finance is leveraging the Securitize platform to host its capital raise and onboard their investors, whose security tokens will be issued, transacted and recorded on the blockchain.”
EEF will then utilize the funds to purchase modular systems from both Easy Energy Systems, Inc. and the recently formed, Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc. a wholly owned, Minnesota subsidiary of the publicly traded Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV)
A variety of different modular systems will then be leased to end user customers via an operating lease with token holder investors sharing in a dividend realized from approximately 45% of the ongoing net operating profit of every deployed system.
All investment activities have been set up to occur online via the website: www.easyenergyfinance.com as we as https://securitize.io/
While the companies have many technologies relating to helping solve the problems of climate change, the first focus will be funding the sale/lease of the companies’ modular “Easy Fen Liquid Microbe Fertilizer” and also the “Nano Void Water Purification” systems.
The reason for this focus is to ramp up the company’s goal to immediately help solve the global food starvation and water shortage crisis impacting the world today.
About Easy Energy Systems, Inc.
Easy Energy Systems, Inc. (EES) is working to become a formidable presence in the green solutions marketplace. Mark Gaalswyk is currently the CEO of all three companies and EES is planning to merge in the coming months with the publicly traded Digital Utilities Ventures, OTC: DUTV. The companies understand the significance of progressing from conventional assets to inexhaustible sources that produce no ozone harming greenhouse gas emissions from petroleum by-products and lessen air contaminants. Enhancing green solutions such as in energy supply and lessening reliance on imported fuels will assist with economic development by increasing occupations in manufacturing, assembling, and more.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.
Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, ("Securitize Markets") a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC.
