Wherever Former Sri Lankan President Gota Goes - He Will Be Brought Before Justice for Tamil Genocide: TGTE

Gota hiding in Thailand

"If Gothabaya returns to Sri Lanka, he may be prosecuted for corruption, but will never be prosecuted for atrocity crimes committed against Tamil people."

According to UN, around 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in 2009, and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.” — Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)