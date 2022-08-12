Hoyer Discusses the Historic Inflation Reduction Act and Democrats’ Work to Lower Costs on CNN’s “CNN Newsroom”

“Well, I think all parts of [the Inflation Reduction Act] are important. One thing they're going to feel is we're going to see the Affordable Care Act provisions in the bill that we sent over to the Senate extending from December 31st for another two years. The premium health and the – bringing the costs down of the Affordable Care Act, for people is going to be the most immediate effect ...Vaccine rebates for those on Medicare, and for drug prices that are increased beyond inflation. Those are the three things going to happen immediately. I think they are probably the most important, but also we're going to start bringing down the deficit and I think that's important, and we're going to have an extraordinary, historic investment in dealing with climate change and alternative energy sources.”

“…Specifically, health care costs are a significant cost to the American consumer, and this unarguably is going to bring down costs of health care for people. Some in the short term as I said will maintain the subsidies that we give so that people's insurance rates will not go up .... Making vaccines free will bring down costs. We've passed other pieces of legislation like the [Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act] to try bring down [prices] -- make sure that … price gouging does not occur in terms of gasoline prices. We’ve seen gasoline prices come down over $1 since that legislation. .. . So what we're doing is with this bill is we are bringing some of the most significant costs to Americans down, and we're bringing them down in many respects now, so that I think it's appropriate to call it Inflationary Reduction Act because one of the biggest inflations is in price gouging.”