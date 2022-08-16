Realistic Virtual Role-Players Used to Train Peer Support Specialists to Support Addiction Recovery

Figure 1 National Drug-Involved Overdose Deaths Numbers among all ages, by gender, 1999-2020 Figure 2. Specialist practicing with Jake Finney Figure 3 Role-players Jake Finney, Harold Melton, and Paloma Alvarado

SIMmersion developed a series of virtual role-play clients with substance use disorders to help Peer Support Specialists learn and practice important skills

When I saw that other people recovered, it gave me hope that I could too” — Research Subject

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As shown in Figure 1, provided by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the number of drug overdose deaths increased each year. Notably, the 70,630 deaths in 2019 sharply increased to 91,799 deaths in 2020.

Peer Support Specialists are emerging as important members of opioid use disorder treatment teams. These specialists have lived experience of recovery and are able to provide support to others experiencing similar challenges. However, they come from a variety of backgrounds and often have limited, or no, clinical training or experience.

To help these specialists develop the required skills, practice working with clients is needed (figure 2). Virtual role-players (figure 3) provide the opportunity to get realistic practice and on-going feedback. SIMmersion has created three virtual role-players, each at different stages of recovery.

1. Jake Finney is not very interested in changing his use, so the specialists can practice helping him find his own reasons to stop using.

2. Harold Melton wants special favors, so specialists can practice applying the boundaries.

3. Paloma Alvarado has experienced recent setbacks, so the specialist can practice providing continuing support.

Mistakes can be serious when peer support specialists are working with real clients. Mistakes made with SIMmersion’s virtual clients create a learning experience. The supportive feedback provides an understanding of what might have gone wrong and suggests strategies on how to improve during next practice. Additionally, the role-players are different during each practice session. They are underpinned with an emotional model that adjusts based on positive and negative statements made by the user. This constantly evolving emotional state makes the virtual clients seem real to the specialists and provides a unique virtual training experience with each new practice session.

To watch the video about Jake and gain an understanding of how SIMmersion’s role-plays work click this YouTube link.

To learn more about the peer support role-play training systems, go to https://peersupport.simmersion.com/.

For a free trial click this Free Trail Link.

Learn about how the role-play practice is used