From Eagles Tribute To Original Act, Already Gone Takes Flight As Featured Band at 6th Annual DIY Musician Conference

Popular Eagles tribute Already Gone will perform their original "I'm Your Man" as part of the 6th Annual DIY Musician Conference.

Choosing to pay homage to classic rock legends set the bar especially high. Sixteen years later, those exacting standards are evident in their original music.

We're very fan-focused, so part of that excitement is knowing that we're about to kick it up a notch for our fans. We want every show they attend to be the best one they've seen yet” — Clint Springer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based band Already Gone has been selected by noted live performance consultants Tom Jackson Productions as their featured act at the 6th Annual DIY Musician Conference in Austin, TX. As Already Gone performs their original, "I'm Your Man," renowned Live Music Producers Tom Jackson and Amy Wolter will teach an international audience of musicians how to take their show from good to great using the same techniques they've shared with clients like Taylor Swift, The Band Perry, and Jars of Clay.

Although primarily known for their acclaimed tribute to the Eagles, Already Gone has enjoyed increasing success as an original band. Their latest album, "8-Tracks," is proving popular with radio and playlists for both country and rock, and the titular track from their EP "The Open Road" just spent two weeks at #1 on the UK's Hotdisc Top 40 chart.

Jay Bourgeois, Already Gone's bassist, shares, "A big part of our band psyche is pushing ourselves to the next level, whether it's creatively or technically. So getting to work with someone of Tom Jackson's caliber is pretty thrilling for all of us."

Lead vocalist Clint Springer adds, "We're very fan-focused, so part of that excitement is knowing that we're about to kick it up a notch for our fans. We want every show they attend to be the best one they've seen yet."

The DIY Musician Conference will take place August 26-28th in Austin, TX, with Already Gone scheduled to appear Saturday afternoon. Historically, Tom Jackson's seminar is always one of the best-attended, and with CD Baby's post-pandemic addition of virtual attendance, Already Gone is poised to soar to new heights. When asked if he agrees with that assessment, Jay chuckles and adds his own bird pun, "Oh, yeah. Getting to appear with Tom Jackson is definitely a big feather in our cap. Hopefully, this is the first of many."

About Tom Jackson Productions

Tom Jackson Productions works to help good artists with good shows become great performers with great shows! They focus on two specific areas: (1) one-on-one coaching with Tom or one of his trained Live Music Producers, and (2) various Live Music Method educational opportunities, such as workshops, seminars, and DVD products.

About DIY Musician Conference

CD Baby is hosting its seventh annual DIY Musician Conference, the independent music ecosystem’s most accessible, educational, and motivational gathering geared toward independent musicians. Over three days, attendees will also get a chance to work one-on-one with expert mentors, to play with their fellow artists, and to hear great music. Folks who cannot attend in person won’t miss out, as CD Baby will include a virtual option as well.

About Already Gone

Already Gone rose to prominence as an Eagles tribute; their originals feature the same country rock sensibility with melodic, catchy toe-tappers featuring lush harmonies, iconic guitar work, and forward percussion. Their first EP launched the chart-topping titular track "The Open Road" which spent two weeks at number one on the HotDisc Top 40 Chart. Their follow up release, 8-Tracks, has proven popular with both radio and streaming playlists. The band anticipates releasing new music at the end of September.