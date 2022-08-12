Cocoa Butter Market Is Expected To Reach USD 4,31 billion By 2029

Cocoa Butter Market Emerging Trends, Market Opportunities, Investment Risks, Key Developments

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Cocoa Butter Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global cocoa butter market to account USD 4,31 billion by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 6.90% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Increasing implementation of cocoa butter in the end use industry is the driving factor for the cocoa butter market in the forecast period.

Cocoa butter is an essential ingredient used in chocolate pastries and confections that determines the flavor and texture of chocolate goods. Cocoa butter is made from baked cocoa pods through alkalization of cocoa body, a method that several yielders find unusual. This metric is used to determine the characteristics and richness of cocoa butter. Cocoa butter can be deodorized as well as natural.

The global expansion of many industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care, is fueling the growth of the cocoa butter Market. Increased consumer awareness of cocoa butter's nutritional and therapeutic benefits, as well as rising demand for chocolate, frozen desserts, and nutritional drinks, are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, as more people become aware of its numerous benefits, such as its ability to treat chapped lips, prevent skin peeling and dryness, soothe infections and burns, combat ageing symptoms, boost immunity, and promote heart health, demand for cocoa butter is increasing.

Growing bakeries and personalized demand from chocolatiers are providing valuable input to the market. These specific factors are expected to drive market growth from 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, during this time, the market will also be hampered by some restraints, such as the negative effect of excessive cocoa consumption, which causes obesity and fat gain. Cocoa intolerant people may develop skin allergies.

Global Cocoa Butter Market Scope and Market Size

Cocoa butter market is segmented of the basis of type, form, nature, packaging, distribution channel and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the cocoa butter market is segmented into natural, deodorized, semi-deodorized

On the basis of form, the cocoa butter market is bifurcated into blocks, powder and liquid.

On the basis of nature, the cocoa butter market is divided into organic, and conventional.

On the basis of packaging, the butter market is segmented into tins, cartons, plastic containers, paper containers and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the cocoa butter market includes direct and indirect sales. This can be further sub-segmented into modern trade units, departmental stores, convenience stores, and online retail.

On the basis of end use, the cocoa butter market is segmented into food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics.

Cocoa Butter Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the cocoa butter market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

The cocoa butter market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, form, nature, packaging, distribution channel and end use as referenced above.

The largest market for cocoa butter is in North America. Rising demand for cocoa butter by the consumer goods sector in this region has resulted from rising consumption of plant-based products and rising demand for cocoa-based products in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Due to a growing target population base, increased health consciousness, and a shift in consumer preferences, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. China dominates cocoa butter exports in the Asia Pacific region, with India ranking second in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Furthermore, rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced cocoa butter products are expected to accelerate this region's growth in the near future.

The country section of the cocoa butter market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

