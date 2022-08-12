The Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Is Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR Of 7.8% In The Forecast Period 2022-2032 And Reach A Value Of US$ 180.13 Bn; States Fact.MR

Point-of-Sale Terminals Market to Grow 2x on Back of Heightened Demand for Cashless Payments, Says Fact.MR

/EIN News/ -- United States, Fact.MR, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR’s analysis, the market is projected to show a promising growth rate at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the forecast period (2022 to 2032), surpassing US$ 180 Bn by 2032.



Digital transformation of end-use industry verticals such as retail, healthcare, and hospitality is propelling the demand for Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals.

The surge in demand for affordable wireless communication technologies has increased the demand for POS terminals. POS systems utilize wireless devices to facilitate payments for services or products. The use of wireless technology can streamline various processes, from rental cabs to restaurants.

Companies in the hospitality and retail sectors use POS terminals for payments and additional operational tasks, such as inventory management, sales tracking, and accounting. For instance, bars, restaurants, and foodservice providers rely highly on POS technology to track sales, operations, products, and inventory.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4576

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for POS terminals likely to reach US$ 85 Bn by 2022-end

Fixed POS terminal holds a leading share of more than 75% of revenue

POS terminal software to experience threefold growth through 2032

Cloud POS to expand at a stupendous 10% CAGR through 2032.

Retail industry to account for 34% of POS terminals usage from 2022 to 2032

U.S to experience a CAGR worth 7% throughout the assessment period

East Asia to dominate the global market, capturing 49% revenue

China to be an opportunistic market, slated to surge at a 9% CAGR

“Market players stand to gain sustainable growth by forging strategic partnerships with stakeholders from within various applications. Innovation of POS systems with support features for managing inventory, and employee productivity will further product demand,” says the Fact MR analyst.

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Overview

The global point-of-sale (POS) terminal market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, primarily driven by rise in demand for mobile POS terminals

during the forecast period, primarily driven by rise in demand for mobile POS terminals The point-of-sale (POS) terminal market is expected to be valued at US$ 30.7 Bn in 2020 and reach US$ 184.2 Bn by 2030

Bn in 2020 and reach US$ Bn by 2030 In terms of component, the POS terminal devices segment is anticipated to account for notable share as compared to the other components of the point-of-sale (POS) terminal market

In terms of device type, fixed POS is set to dominate the market during the forecast period, whereas portable/mobile POS is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

North America remains a prominent market for point-of-sale (POS) terminals globally, and the market in the region is expected to be valued at US$ 21,726 Mn by the end of 2020





To Gain In-Depth Insights on Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market, Request Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4576

Competitive Landscape

Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In June 2021, Samsung Electronics introduced Samsung Kiosk, an all-in-one solution that offers contactless ordering and payment capabilities. Providing customers with easy install options and a protective coating, the Kiosk is now available in 12 countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Australia, and Singapore.

In July 2021, Oracle completed the acquisition of GloriaFood. The acquisition extends the Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud POS platform by adding a global online ordering system and marketing solutions to enable restaurants of all sizes to go digital and serve customers directly through the web, mobile, and apps.

Key Market Segments in Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Industry Research

By Product : Fixed POS Terminal Mobile POS Terminal

By Component : POS Terminal Hardware POS Terminal Software POS Terminal Services POS Terminal Mining POS Terminal Metal Fabrication

By Deployment : On-premise POS Terminal Deployment Cloud-based POS Terminal Deployment

By Application : POS Terminals for Restaurants POS Terminals for Hospitality POS Terminals for Healthcare POS Terminals for Retail POS Terminals for Warehouses POS Terminals for Entertainment POS Terminals for Other Applications



Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=4576

More Valuable Insights

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the market providing historical data for the period of 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (fixed POS terminal and mobile POS terminal), component (hardware, software, mining and metal fabrication) deployment (on-premise and cloud) and application (restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, retail, warehouse, entertainment and others across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market - The global business process outsourcing market will grow at an impressive 8.5% CAGR to touch the US$ 620 Bn mark through 2032. North America is likely to capture a lion’s share in the overall BPO market.

Low Code Development Market - The global sales of low code development are expected to reach US$ 14 Bn in 2022. As per the study, the industry is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 187 Bn by 2032, reflecting a positive CAGR of 29.5% throughout the assessment period.

5G Services Market - The global 5G services market size is anticipated to procure a market value of US$ 48 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 3,827.64 Bn while expanding at a CAGR of 55% from 2022 to 2032.

Real-Time Payments Market - The real-time payments market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 16 Bn in 2022, and is likely to register a positive CAGR of 33% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 277.09 Bn.

Digital Remittance Market - The digital remittance market has garnered a market value of US$ 18.16 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 64.43 Bn.

Digital Transaction Management Market - The global digital transaction management market revenue was estimated to be US$ 8.01 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 25% from 2022-2032. It is estimated that the market will reach US$ 93.25 Bn by the end of 2032.

Customer Relationship Management Market - The global customer relationship management market is expected to secure a market value of US$ 164. 68 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Technologies such as; Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and models such as SaaS are expected to provide a significant boost to the market during the evaluation period.

Digital Therapeutics Market - Digital Therapeutics was valued at US$ 4.25 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase by 24% Y-o-Y to US$ 5.27 Bn by the end of 2022. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 56.41 Bn.

Cloud Computing Market - The global cloud computing market size is estimated to secure a market value of US$ 482 Bn in 2022. The market is expected to procure US$ 1,949 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Digital Marketing Software Market - The global digital marketing software market is expected to value US$ 65 Bn in 2022 which is likely to reach US$ 370 Bn by 2032. The projected growth rate is 19% from 2022 to 2032. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing preference for mobile phones to gain information on the go.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158