HIP Video Promo presents: Mitch & Millie present their psychedelic take on Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit"

Mitch & Millie is Mitchell Kaneff from The Young Presidents and his partner Amelia Leigh Gaw. Their new video takes us back to the Summer of Love.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch & Millie is a product of true serendipity. After a highly successful ten-year run with three albums and numerous Grammy nominations, Mitchell Kaneff from The Young Presidents was ready to set off on his next adventure in the music industry. That’s when he discovered that his partner Amelia Leigh Gaw shared the same vision of uplifting the human spirit and finding new pathways of connection. Thus, Mitch & Millie was formed, and the two lovers spent their time during lockdown crafting and curating a sound that melds the past with the present through epic renditions and cover songs. Mitch & Millie make a dynamic team with a creative vision that is truly unique to the modern music scene as they expand into original tracks that are sure to speak to listeners of all generations.

Mitch & Millie take listeners back to the Summer of Love, 1967, with their spin on Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit.” The song is a journey through the looking glass into a psychedelic world inspired by the Lewis Carrol classic. Millie takes the lead with her mesmerizing vocals that pull listeners into a hypnotic hallucination of vibrant colors while Mitch strums an addicting tune. The music video brings the distorted reality to life with extravagant costumes, makeup, and otherworldly set designs. It is a true testament to Mitch & Millie’s creative artistry and ability to produce a refreshing take on a song that defined an era in history.

