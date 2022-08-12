Frozen Desserts Market is Projected to Reach USD 277.76 billion at a CAGR of 6.63% by 2029

Global Frozen Desserts Market

Frozen Desserts Market Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends by 2029 | Study by DBMR

Frozen Desserts Market Analysis and Size

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the frozen desserts market was valued at USD 166.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 277.76 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The rising demand for low-fat and fat-free desserts will drive the frozen desserts market's growth rate.

The frozen desserts are a popular alternative to classic dairy sweets because they are made without milk fat and frozen for later consumption. Frozen desserts are made by freezing liquids, semi-solids, and, in some cases, solids. They are referred to as desserts which should be kept below the freezing point of water.

The major factor driving the market in the medium term is increased consumer preference for non-dairy, low-calorie and healthier desserts. Furthermore, the growing popularity of low-fat frozen desserts and the introduction of beneficial product variants in a variety of flavors are likely to provide consumers looking for a healthy alternative to frozen desserts with a plethora of options. Furthermore, busy lifestyles, combined with health and wellness concerns, drive consumers to choose convenient frozen dessert-based snacks.

Key Players Mentioned in the Frozen Desserts Market Research Report:

Hain Celestial (US)

Wells Enterprises (U.S)

General Mills Inc. (US)

Unilever (U.K)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Kellogg Co. (U.S)

Dnb.co.in. (U.S)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (US)

Unipex Dairy Products Co. Ltd (UK)

Danone (France)

ADM (U.S)

Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)

Global Frozen Desserts Market Scope

The frozen desserts market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Confectionary & Candies

Ice Cream

Frozen Desserts

Tofu

Cakes & pastries

Others

Distribution channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Cafes & Bakery Shops

Online

Others

Frozen Desserts Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Rising popularity of low-fat desserts

The rising popularity of low-fat, low-sugar desserts will propel the frozen desserts market. Furthermore, increased consumer health consciousness and rising demand for refreshing ice cream alternatives by youngsters are two macroeconomic aspects that are positively impacting the worldwide frozen desserts industry.

Rising disposable income and rising urbanization

Another key aspect is the rising demand for healthier dessert options, which frozen desserts satisfy, driving the frozen desserts market's development pace. The growth rate of the frozen desserts market would be boosted by rising disposable income and increased urbanization.

Opportunity

There has been a noticeable expansion in the frozen desserts market. Customers can now order frozen desserts online and enjoy them in the comfort of their homes, which is possible because of the packaging industry and the e-commerce sector. This has an effect on their "whim factor" and has been a significant contributing factor to the soaring sales of ice cream and other frozen desserts. Furthermore, a wide variety of frozen desserts are sold in malls, department stores, multiplexes, and other distribution channels, bolstering the frozen desserts market.

Restraints

However, rising concerns about the product's high sugar and fat content will slow the market's growth rate. Furthermore, the negative impact of COVID-19 on production and supply chain will impede the overall growth of the frozen desserts market. Moreover, the availability of substitutes and the entry of new companies will pose additional challenges to the frozen desserts market throughout the forecast period.

This frozen desserts market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the frozen desserts market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Frozen Desserts Market

Frozen desserts sales initially fell due to COVID-19 restrictions on brick-and-mortar stores. However, major players are attempting to solidify their market position by focusing on e-commerce and online marketing in order to reach consumers across geographical boundaries. Furthermore, the pandemic prompted consumers to seek out immunity-boosting products as well as other fortified products that provide health benefits, resulting in major players improving the composition of their desserts products by incorporating organic ingredients, making them cholesterol-free, and launching vegan variants with no added preservatives or additives.

Recent Development

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt, the world's first frozen Greek yogurt bar, launched its first snackable offering in Boulder, Colorado, in 2021, introducing Yasso Poppables, creamy frozen Greek yogurt bites covered in a chocolatey coating and sprinkled with quinoa crunch.

In 2021, The Caterforce Group will launch a line of ten innovative new frozen cakes and desserts in the United Kingdom under the 'Chefs' Selections by Caterforce' brand.

General Mills Inc announced a USD 65 million investment in 2021 at its Pillsbury refrigerated and frozen dough products plant and Yoplait yoghurt plant in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to improve technology and equipment.

