FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 12, 2022

SEMA hosts Applicant Briefings Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 16 and 17, for local governments, nonprofits included in federal disaster declaration Eligible local governments and agencies in St. Louis City, and St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties included in federal disaster declaration strongly encouraged to attend the meetings, which discuss application process and FEMA program rules

Following the federal disaster declaration for flash flooding in the St. Louis region July 25-28, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will conduct applicant briefings Aug. 16 and 17 for local government and nonprofit agencies applying for federal assistance for damage to roads, bridges and public infrastructure and emergency response costs.

SEMA strongly encourages all eligible agencies in Montgomery, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties, and the City of St. Louis that plan to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to attend one of the two briefings next week, which explain program changes, eligibility information, the federal reimbursement process, documentation requirements and other essential program information. All Requests for Public Assistance (RPAs) must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the Aug. 8 disaster declaration date, or Sept. 7. Applicants should note that RPAs must first be received by SEMA, processed, and then submitted to FEMA by the September deadline, and to plan accordingly.

The authorized representative of each potential applicant should attend one of the briefings in order to register for Public Assistance. In-person applicant briefings also provide an opportunity to meet with FEMA personnel, get any questions answered and begin filling out required paperwork. Attendees should anticipate that the meeting can last up to 4 hours, and to bring the organization’s UEI number and Federal Employer Identification Number in order to register with FEMA in a timely manner.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

St. Louis Fire Department HQ

1421 North Jefferson Ave

St. Louis, MO 63106

Wednesday, Aug. 17

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

St. Charles Family Arena

2002 Arena Pkwy

St. Charles, MO 63303

(Applicant Briefings are not for the general public and there will not be any information related to the FEMA Individual Assistance program, which provides assistance to individuals and families.)

Government agencies – including special districts like road districts, and water or sewer districts – and nonprofits that incurred disaster-related expenses should attend, including those that are unsure of their eligibility status, from the following impacted areas included in the federal Public Assistance disaster declaration: Montgomery, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties, and the City of St. Louis.

SEMA encourages public officials and community leaders in the affected areas to share information about the Applicant Briefings with all potential applicants to ensure they have an opportunity to attend and submit a request for FEMA Public Assistance.

A recorded Applicant Briefing video is available online for those who cannot attend one of the briefings.

View the Applicant Briefing video and other necessary information about the FEMA Public Assistance program: http://sema.dps.mo.gov/programs/state_public_assistance.php.

For questions about the Applicant Briefings or the Public Assistance program, please call (573) 526-9378.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov