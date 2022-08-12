PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of August 15 to August 19, 2022

08/12/2022 Dunmore, PA - Below you will find the road report for the week of August 15 - August 19, 2022. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic at the beginning and end of the games. There will be games on Friday, August 12 at 6:35 PM, Saturday August 13 at 6:05 PM and Sunday, August 14 at 1:05 PM. Please note there will be a concert at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Homes games will return on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Please note: Work will depend on current weather conditions.



Special Events There will be a road closure on SR 2049 (Front Street), Freeland, Luzerne County on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM for the Freeland Police and First Responder's Meet and Greet.



Short Term Projects Lackawanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

State Route/Exit

Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 North and Southbound Exit 197 to Exit 199 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Pulling Wires Across SR 81 8/17-8/18 7:00 PM - 5:00 AM 11 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/15-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 247 Archbald Borough Lane Restriction

Culvert Repair 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Covington Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Joint Repair 8/15-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1019 Carbondale City Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2013 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Rock Protection 8/18-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3013 Scranton, City Lane Restriction Side Dozing 8/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3013 Taylor Borough Lane Restriction Patching 8/16-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3013 Old Forge Borough Lane Restriction Patching 8/18-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 6011 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/18-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8029 Scranton, City Lane Restriction Side Dozing 8/15-8/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8031 Scranton, City Lane Restriction Side Dozing 8/17-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Luzerne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-80 E Exit 262 to Exit 273 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Patching Work 8/15-8/18 8:00 AM- 2:00 PM I-80 Foster Township Lane Restriction Patching Work 8/15-8/18 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-80 Butler Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 8/15-8/18 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Hanover Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/18-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 437 Dennison Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/15-8/18 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 940 Dorrance Township Lane Restriction Inlet Repair 8/18-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1032 Lake Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/15-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1034 Lake Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2001 Ashley Borough Lane Restriction Rock Lining 8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2004 Plains Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/15-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2007 Bear Creek Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/16-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2033 Duryea Borough Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/18-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2034 Hanover Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2045 Wright Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 8/18 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2051 Foster Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 8/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3004 Newport Township Lane Restriction Patching 8/15-8/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3004 Conyngham Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3015 Nescopeck Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4028 Lake Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/15-8/18 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4029 Lake Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/18-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8007 Dorrance Township Lane Restriction Inlet Repair 8/16-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pike County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 1005 Shohola Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1006 Shohola Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1007 Shohola Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1009 Dingman Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1011 Shohola Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/18 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1012 Shohola Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4003 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Susquehanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 92 Oakland Borough Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/15-8/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 167 Bridgewater Township Lane Restriction Patch and Spraying 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 492 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/18-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 706 Rush Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/17-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1019 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/15-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1020 Liberty Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/15-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2061 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4002 Franklin Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/18-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4005 Silver Lake Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Susquehanna Township Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wayne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 6 Clinton Township Lane Restriction Inlet Clean 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 191 Dreher Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 8/18-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 507 Dreher Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 8/15-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1017 Damascus Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/18 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1019 Berlin Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1031 Damascus Township Lane Restriction Rock Lining 8/15-8/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1031 Damascus Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/17-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4031 Preston Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4033 Buckingham Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/16-8/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wyoming County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 6 Meshoppen Borough Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/18 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 6 Meshoppen Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/16-8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Eaton Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/15-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 87 Mehoopany Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 8/11-8/12 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 267 Meshoppen Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 367 Braintrim Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3003 Mehoopany Township Lane Restriction Trench Restoration 8/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3004 Mehoopany Township Lane Restriction Trench Restoration 8/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3006 Tunkhannock Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 8/17-8/19 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4008 Washington Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4011 Meshoppen Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/17 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4017 Tunkhannock Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4019 Washington Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Wyoming County Lane Restriction Mowing 8/15-8/18 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Wyoming County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 8/15-8/18 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Long Term Projects State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(ies) Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time N/A ​ Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely ​ SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project involves the full replacement of a culvert that crosses under a four-lane road, State Route 307 (Scranton Pocono Highway) over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County. Oct. 2022 ​ SR 6 Casey Highway ​ Lackawanna ​ Lane Restriction This is a concrete pavement and bridge structure preservation project. This project will address the aging concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary while retrofitting existing slabs to give them stability, replace damaged missing pavement joints and the final surface will be diamond ground to make the most of ride quality. The bridge structures along the mainline and interchange ramps will receive preventative maintenance work to increase the service life and prevent future deterioration. The project will begin in 2022 and be completed in 2024. Currently there are two separate long term lane closures, three miles of the right lane on both east and westbound on SR 6 Casey Highway. A minimum of three miles section is to remain open between any work areas closed for contract work. A lane restriction is in place for oversize width traffic. 2024 ​ I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Nov. 2023 ​ SR 107 ​ Lackawanna Scott Township Lane Restriction The project consists of improvements to SR 107, section 251 in Lackawanna County. The project includes a bridge rehabilitation on SR 107 (Heart Lake Road) between Interstate 81 and SR 1013 (Tompkinsville Road/Bell Mountain) in Scott Township, Lackawanna County. There is a lane restriction with traffic lights to control traffic. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD ​ SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD ​ I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Contractor will have the right lane closed eastbound between MM 16.1 to 18.5 & westbound between MM 18.5 to 17.5 for paving. Contractor will also be paving the on and off ramps at exit 17 in the eastbound lane. The contractor will also be working on the substructure of the bridge at MM 13 westbound. August 2022 6:30 AM-5:00 PM I-84 ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form, and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/2A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch, perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-81 ​ Lackawanna Scranton/Moosic Shoulder Restriction The district wide guide rail project will be installing guide rail at I-81 NB and SB from mile marker 187 to mile marker 199 in Lackawanna County for the next several weeks. Temporary lane closures will take place Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 7:00 PM to 6:00 PM. TBD 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM SR 4005 ​ Lackawanna Benton Township Closed The project consists of reconstruction and improvements of a certain section of SR 4005 Section 270 in Benton Township, Lackawanna County. The project scope of work consists of a bridge rehabilitation/superstructure replacement over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. A detour will be used to maintain traffic during the project Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 4023 ​ Lackawanna South Abington Township Closed The project consists of improvements to SR 4023, section 251, South Abington Township, Lackawanna County. The project will complete repairs to the bridge deck on SR 4023 (Scott Road) over Leggett's Creek in South Abington. Traffic control measures include a 3.78 miles detour using state roads.

Scott Road at the Griffin Reservoir is closed. There will be a posted detour in place. The closure will be in effect until mid-October. Reservoir Road and Griffin Pond Road will remain open. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 8015 ​ Lackawanna Clarks Summit Shoulder Restriction This work consists of the structure rehabilitation of two state-owned culverts on SR 8015 Section D51. The shoulder will be closed all summer. Sept. 2022 ​ I-80/I-81 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction Concrete pavement preservation project on I-80 and I-81 in Luzerne County. The project will cover several miles on I-80 and I-81. The project will address distressed concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary and diamond grinding for ride quality.

The lane closures will be temporary starting at the Luzerne /Columbia County line working towards SR 93 interchange. The contractor will be working Monday through Thursday into November 2022 doing concrete roadway patches. All lanes will be open at the end of each workday, and on weekends. Nov. 2022 ​ I-81/115/309 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 309/11/92 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road) and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. Project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 3007 ​ Luzerne Slocum Township Closed State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. A detour is in place. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1025 ​ Luzerne Exeter Township Closed The project includes construction of a new box culvert on SR 1025 Schooley Road in Exeter Township. A detour is in place. Sept. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1048 ​ Luzerne Lehman Township Closed SR 1048 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County will be closed for a culvert replacement project. It will remain closed until the fall of 2022. A detour is in place. Sept. 2022 ​ SR 6 ​ Pike Milford Borough/Milford Township Open The project is on SR 6 Section 475 located in downtown Milford. The contractor has completed mainline paving and all lanes' restrictions have been lifted. The detour for the side streets also has been lifted. Work will continue at the downstream end of the arch culvert. TBD 7:00 AM-5:00 PM SR 390 ​ Pike Palmyra Township Lane Restriction The project includes replacing the bridge on SR 390 around Fairview Lake. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic lights installed. May 2023 7:00 AM -5:00 PM SR 1012 ​ Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed-out and pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD ​ SR 2002 ​ Pike Dingman Township Closed This is a slope failure reconstruction project along SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road), which is in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. The proposed work includes the installation of a retaining wall, roadway reconstruction in the eastbound lane, minor roadway work in the opposite lane, guiderail, drainage, and pavement markings. A detour is in place. The project is currently on hold. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM -5:00 PM I-84 Mile Marker 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes.

The westbound rest area on Interstate 84 will be closed for the season. This will be located around mile marker 25.7.

Traffic is currently bi-directional on the eastbound lanes separated by concrete barriers from mile marker 21.7 to 26. West bound lanes are closed for reconstruction for 4 miles of roadway, one bridge structure over Shinny Mountain Road and the on and off ramps for the westbound rest area. This will remain until the end of November 2022. 2022 - 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-84 EB/WB Mile Marker 43-46 Pike ​ Lane Closure Shoulder upgrades/crossover construction on I-84 from mile marker 43 to mile marker 46. There will be temporary singe lane closures on both east and westbound. There is a permanent lane closure 24/7. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 171 ​ Susquehanna Oakland Borough Lane Restrictions The project will construct a retaining wall to repair a slope failure. Traffic will be maintained utilizing half width construction with temporary signals. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 3029 ​ Susquehanna Jessup Township Lane Restriction The project consists of a full concrete bridge replacement over the East Branch of the Wyalusing Creek on SR 3029 in Jessup Township. The work includes a closed lane of traffic with temporary signals. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 706 ​ Susquehanna Rush Township Lane Restrictions with Temporary Traffic Signals SR 706 section 501 in Rush Township there will be single lane restrictions with temporary traffic signals. The work involves complete demolition and new half width construction of three structures. Three bridges under construction will be at the nearest intersection of SR 706 and Gage Road, SR 706 and Bomboy Road and SR 706 and Devine Road. All 3 sites will have widened roadways, shoulders, new paved approaches, guiderail, and road markings when completed. Sept. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1006 ​ Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Closed SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) is closed. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652 & SR 1006 at Segment 0060/2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. Nov. 2022 ​ SR 1002 ​ Wayne Milanville Closed Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD N/A SR 92 ​ Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction There will be stone arch culvert rehabilitation on State Route 92, Section 750, over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The contractor will restabilize the existing floor by encapsulating the timbers in concrete and reconstruct the existing up stream headwall and wing walls. The structure is shared between the state and the railroad company, only the state's half will be included in the project. There will be one lane work zone with a width restriction for the improvement. It will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barrier. Stage two traffic control is now in place. Oct. 2022 ​ SR 87 ​ Wyoming Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch in Wyoming County Lane Restriction This project consists of the roadway reconstruction along SR 0087 in Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch Township, Wyoming County. The project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will consist of short-term operations to install the bypass channels and begin side slope earth work. The second stage will be done under detour during the summer months, where the remainder of the earthwork, roadway improvements and safety upgrades will be completed. Sept. 2022 ​ SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87 ​ Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties ​ Lane Restriction This project is for the resurfacing of approximately 13.9 miles of existing roadway on the following state routes in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87. TBD ​ Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results. Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto (570) 963-3502 # # #

