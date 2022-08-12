Global Carpets & Rugs Market Share Likely to Reach At a CAGR of 4.7% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The global carpets and rugs market size was worth USD 77 billion in 2021 and it will reach USD 120 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2030SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights, The global carpets and rugs market size was estimated to be worth USD 77 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 120 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of around 4.7% between 2022 and 2030.
The analysis examines the market’s drivers and restraints as well as the effects they have on-demand over the forecast period for carpets and rugs. The paper also looks at international opportunities in the market for carpets and rugs globally.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11270
Carpets & Rugs Market: Overview
Especially when the child is at home or school, carpets and rugs serve as a safety measure to reduce falls and prevent catastrophic injuries in addition to enhancing the attractiveness of the house and its surroundings. As construction activity rises in both developed and emerging nations, demand for these materials keeps rising.
Read All Consumer Goods Market Research Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/reports-store/consumer-goods/
Due to their affordability and ease of installation, carpets and rugs are typically put in new residences. Residential carpet demand for ultra-softness is propelling global revenue growth. The demand for rugs is also being fueled by the trend of adding plush rugs for warmth to living rooms and bedrooms to create a cozy atmosphere. Innovative luxury rugs that enhance their look without compromising their durability and stain resistance are being marketed and promoted by manufacturers more and more.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Online On-demand Laundry Service Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/online-on-demand-laundry-service-market/
Online Gambling & Betting Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/online-gambling-betting-market/
Cultured Meat Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cultured-meat-market/
Neuroscience Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/neuroscience-market/
Mosquito Repellent Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/
Regional Overview
Due to the significant amount of commercial and residential remodeling projects underway there and the region’s growing purchasing power, North America accounted for the greatest portion of global sales in 2021. The US building and housing sector’s explosive growth is a key factor in the market’s revenue growth. Additionally, the widespread practice of publishing original interior design-related content on social media platforms has aided in the expansion of this business in the area.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11270
Key Players Insights
With their company profiles, current developments, and important business strategies, the study covers an in-depth competitive analysis of these important competitors in the carpets and rugs market. Among the companies in the market are Milliken & Company, The Dixie Group, Inc., Balta Industries NV, and Mannington Mills, Inc.
Global Carpets & Rugs Market Get Table of Contents @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/carpets-rugs-market/#table-of-contents
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Shaw Industries Group
Taekett S.A.
Interface, Inc.
Dixie Group, Inc.
The global carpets & rugs market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Tufted
Woven
Needle-punched
Knotted
Others
Global Carpets & Rugs Market Get Methodology @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/carpets-rugs-market/#methodology
By Material
Nylon
Polyester
Polypropylene
Others
By End-User
Residential
Non-residential
Automotive & Transportation
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11270
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of AsiaPacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11270
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn