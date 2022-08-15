Senate Candidate Ricardo De La Fuente : “My top priority is the healthcare and well-being of the American Families”

Ricardo De La Fuente for Senate

De La Fuente Campaigns on Healthcare Platform that Prioritizes Affordability, Modernization, and Innovation, Making America a Leader in Global Health System

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deploring the lack of leadership in fighting the Covid-19 crisis, De La Fuente calls for an American healthcare system that fulfills its promise of patient-centered care for all citizens: “The pandemic has shown that strong leadership in times of crisis saves lives.” In recent campaign efforts, he has committed himself to fighting on behalf of American families to ensure a strong healthcare system that never fails.

On the front lines of Covid relief efforts, De La Fuente gained a firsthand look into the critical importance of high-quality, accessible health care. Through his experience, the candidate has become passionate about pursuing legislation that lowers healthcare and prescription costs, modernizes hospitals and healthcare facilities, and improves quality of care.

De La Fuente’s experience in overseeing the modernization of assisted-living facilities has provided him with the industry background to lower the average cost of health care visits while providing top-quality care through innovative technologies.

De La Fuente advocates strong measures for addressing the shortage of healthcare workers in the U.S., Increasing the number of scholarships and incentives for education and training in medicine and health care, harnessing the power of technology for health care implementation, and the rebalancing of tasks among health care workers are all actions he is prepared to pursue.

On the campaign trail, De La Fuente has met with veteran’s organizations and pledged to expand access to veterans, improve the quality of care they receive, and adopt measures for addressing their unique challenges: “For the veterans who fought for our freedom, we need to fight for a better healthcare system that addresses their needs.”

De La Fuente calls for measures that address the wave of Americans reaching retirement age. As 10,000 Americans retire daily, and retirees are living longer than ever, the needs of the senior population require increased research, facilities, and programs to address their needs: “Everyone who has worked to retirement age should be able to continue to live a long and prosperous life.”