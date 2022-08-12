Wilczynski joins The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, An Unusual Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina to Raise Awareness
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a passionate video, musician Wilczynski explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Wilczynski is a producer from Southern Germany who was interested in all the different hip-hop disciplines for a long time before he finally got struck by beat-making almost eight years ago. As a defining moment, he mentions the encounter with dude26, an icon in the German beat scene, whom he got to know through his full-time job as a social worker during a workshop. dude26 motivated and encouraged him to engage more intensively with his music and opened up the world of instrumental hip-hop.
The Outlaw Ocean’s reporting and music project educate people in an interesting way, Wilczynski said in an interview about his release.
“It raises awareness within the audience about issues they did not know existed before,” Wilczynski said.
Wilczynski said he thinks that music and art play an important role in reaching people directly on an emotional level.
“Music combined with intense images and content can have a huge impact on people. It conveys emotions and by that, it emphasizes the validity of the topics,” Wilczynski said. “Music and art create an emotional access to the reports, this fits perfectly with Ian's very personal style of reporting.”
“Raider of the Lost Ark” by Wilczynski is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Media Team
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Wilczynski is a producer from Southern Germany who was interested in all the different hip-hop disciplines for a long time before he finally got struck by beat-making almost eight years ago. As a defining moment, he mentions the encounter with dude26, an icon in the German beat scene, whom he got to know through his full-time job as a social worker during a workshop. dude26 motivated and encouraged him to engage more intensively with his music and opened up the world of instrumental hip-hop.
The Outlaw Ocean’s reporting and music project educate people in an interesting way, Wilczynski said in an interview about his release.
“It raises awareness within the audience about issues they did not know existed before,” Wilczynski said.
Wilczynski said he thinks that music and art play an important role in reaching people directly on an emotional level.
“Music combined with intense images and content can have a huge impact on people. It conveys emotions and by that, it emphasizes the validity of the topics,” Wilczynski said. “Music and art create an emotional access to the reports, this fits perfectly with Ian's very personal style of reporting.”
“Raider of the Lost Ark” by Wilczynski is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Media Team
Synesthesia Media
media@theoutlawocean.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Behind The Music: WILCZYNSKI | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina