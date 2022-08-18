Tewksbury, MA, to Boost Customer Service with Digital Permitting, Becomes 100th OpenGov Citizen Services partner in MA

The Massachusetts Town of Tewksbury needed a strong partner in its quest to be more responsive in permitting and licensing. The winning choice: OpenGov.

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Town of Tewksbury, MA, leaders wanted to improve customer satisfaction with digital permitting, they decided to partner with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities. This makes the Town the 100th OpenGov Citizen Services partner in Massachusetts.The Town, located northwest of Boston, was in need of modernizing its permitting and licensing processes. Among their criteria for an online solution, officials were most interested in one that offered responsive customer support. Their choice: OpenGov Citizen Services.With OpenGov Citizen Services, the Town will be able to respond much more quickly to customers who apply for building permits, business licenses, pet licenses, and more. It is all thanks to a self-service online portal that guides applicants through a short questionnaire to ensure they complete the necessary online forms. Applicants can also pay online and message reviewers without having to call or stop by Town offices. With everything done online and fewer interruptions during the workday, Town staff will be more productive and have time to tackle important initiatives.The Town of Tewksbury joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.