Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency to Eliminate Manual Processes with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software
Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency staff were creating solicitations offline from 50+ templates. Then OpenGov digital procurement software came along.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staff at the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) spend their days creating every solicitation manually. Now, a new partnership with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s public agencies, for digital procurement software will change that.
The agency’s 200 employees ensure affordable housing is developed and available for clients in the City and County of Sacramento. Staff has been managing all solicitations and contracts manually, developing each from more than 50 templates and options, depending upon the type of solicitation needed. It is a cumbersome process. Staff needed to find more time to fulfill the agency’s critical mission, so they invested in OpenGov Procurement.
With OpenGov Procurement, the agency will be able to consolidate all its templates into the online portal, significantly increasing efficiencies for the solicitation and contract teams. The teams will now enjoy using collaborative guided workflows to develop solicitations. With the ability to go 100% paperless, staff members will spend up to 75% less time writing solicitations, giving them more time to focus on strategic initiatives. What’s more, OpenGov Procurement’s intuitive Vendor Portal will guide suppliers seamlessly through the bidding process. Due to greater customer satisfaction, the agency is expected to expand its supplier network.
The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
