Read more about GBI Investigates Union County School Shooting Incident

Union County, GA (August 12, 2022) - The GBI has arrested Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, GA, and charged him with 3 counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting incident at Union County Primary School. Brown was a maintenance employee for the Union County School System.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. when Brown targeted a specific unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the school. School was not in session; however, there was teacher planning going on.

Brown was taken into custody just before 3:00 p.m. after an extensive search. He is currently in the Union County Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.