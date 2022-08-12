Laser Hair Removal Devices Market to Register Highest CAGR Growth of 12.4% with Analysis of Size and Share by 2029

Laser Hair Removal Market

The laser hair removal market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 18.65% in the forecast period. Data Bridge Market Research report on the laser hair removal market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in beauty consciousness globally is escalating the growth of the laser hair removal market.

Laser hair removal refers to shortening and eliminating unwanted hair from an individual’s body by exposing it to laser light. The laser machine/equipment is used to expose a certain area of the patient body to laser light wherever required. It also removes any hair follicle from that particular area.

The rise in trend towards maintaining optimal aesthetic beauty across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the laser hair removal market. The increase in the technological advancements in aesthetic lasers and the increase in the popularity of mixing modalities for the treatment and allowing specialists to operate photo-rejuvenation facials in only 15 minutes accelerate market growth. The increase in the concerns regarding facial hair, such as hair growth on lips, neck, chin, and sideburn area, and increase in demand for cosmetic procedure as it uses extremely concentrated light beams, which focus on hair follicles, destroys the hair, and absorbs the existing pigment, further influence the market.

Market Players Covered:

Cynosure LLC, Lumenis, Venus Concept, CANDELA CORPORATION, Alma Lasers, Shanghai Fosun PharmaceuticalGroup）Co., Ltd., LUTRONIC, Sciton, Inc., Cutera, El.En. S.p.A.; Lynton Lasers, and SharpLight Technologies Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The laser hair removal market is segmented on the basis of laser type, type and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of laser type, the laser hair removal market is segmented into diode laser, Nd:YAG laser and alexandrite laser.

On the basis of type, the laser hair removal market is segmented into multiple standard wavelengths and specific standard wavelengths.

On the basis of end-use, the laser hair removal market is segmented into beauty clinics, dermatology clinics, hospitals and home use.

