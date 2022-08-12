Leigh Renay Energy Stone Necklace Debuts at NY NOW as Top Product Pick
Leigh Renay Reimagines Energy Stone Jewelry with Modern Designs
Leigh Renay Jewelry reimagined energy stone jewelry as modern, elegant pieces worn to promote mindfulness, focus thoughts and intentions and foster self-improvement. ”ORLANDO, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leigh Renay Jewelry is proud to announce that NY NOW selected its modern energy stone jewelry to showcase in the 2022 NY NOW curated on-site product display.
NY NOW selected Leigh Renay’s Strength single energy stone Lapis Lazuli necklace and bracelet, available in both .925 sterling silver and 14K gold over sterling silver, to highlight at the show.
NY NOW is a curated lifestyle products trade show setting the trends for what’s new and next in home decor, fashion, jewelry, and gifts. The NY NOW 2022 Summer Market, held August 14-17 at the Javits Center NYC, brings together brands, designers, and buyers to connect and discover a world of inspiration. Vendors worldwide can view our jewelry in a special capsule exhibit at the Crystal Palace before entering the show’s main floor.
Leigh Renay will be exhibiting at NY NOW 2022 Summer Market for the first time, promoting our mission as a women-owned business to empower others with modern energy stone jewelry pieces that amplify thoughts and intentions for positive change. Our unique, minimalist design features a gemstone in our signature shape inspired by a geode breaking open to reveal its beauty.
Debuting as a featured product at NY NOW adds to Leigh Renay’s growing list of accolades. InTouch magazine recently revealed that celebrities are crushing on our modern energy stone jewelry as a Top Celebrity Pick.
About Leigh Renay:
Leigh Renay is a women-owned company and modern energy stone jewelry collection. Founders Tracy Sims, Nicole Williams, and Karen LeBlanc started the company to empower women with positivity and promote mindfulness while giving back to the world. To learn more, go to www.LeighRenay.com
