Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Chester, Montgomery Counties

08/12/2022

King of Prussia PA – Daytime lane closures are planned next week on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in Chester County and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Montgomery County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Chester County

  • Monday, August 15, from 9:00 to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound or southbound Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) between Mountain View Drive and Bartlett Avenue in West Whiteland Township; and
  • Tuesday, August 16, from 9:00 to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on eastbound or westbound Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Concord Road and Five Points Road in West Goshen Township.

Montgomery County

  • Monday, August 15,  and Tuesday, August 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound Interstate 476 between the Conshohocken/Norristown (Exit 18) and Interstate 76 (Exit 16) interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough;
  • Tuesday, August 16, through Friday, August 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound and southbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) and Main Street in Bridgeport Borough and Norristown; and
  • Saturday, August 20, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound and southbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) and Main Street in Bridgeport Borough and Norristown.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

