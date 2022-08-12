Route 3004 McLaughlin Run Road Roundabout Project Enters the Next Phase of Work Tuesday in Upper St. Clair

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the next phase of the McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) roundabout project in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, August 16 weather permitting.

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Lesnett Road will close to traffic in each direction between McLaughlin Run Road and Wellington Drive around-the-clock through August 23, as crews conduct final wearing and concrete paving work. Traffic on Lesnett Road will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From McLaughlin Run Road

Head northbound on McLaughlin Run Road

Turn left onto Bower Hill Road

Turn left onto Washington Pike

Turn left onto Station Street

Continue onto Dewey Avenue

Turn left onto Bank Street

Turn left onto Lesnett Road

End detour

From Wellington Drive

Same detour in the opposite direction

Additionally, the McMillan Road closure will be extended to traffic in each direction between McLaughlin Run Road and Woodlands Circle for 8 more consecutive days through August 23. Traffic on McMillan Road will continue to be detoured via McLaughlin Run Road, Route 19 (Washington Road) and Fort Couch Road. McLaughlin Run Road traffic will be maintained with a single lane of traffic in each direction.

This $4.67 million project will convert the signalized McLaughlin Run Road and Lesnett/McMillan Road intersection into a free-flowing single-lane roundabout. Additional work includes, replacement of two structures, sidewalks and ADA curb cut ramp installation, guide rail and drainage improvements, sign updates, lighting upgrades and pavement marking installation. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Work will be conducted in nine construction phases. The overall work will conclude in the Fall 2022.

Plum Contracting Inc. is the prime contractor.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

