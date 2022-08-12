PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 34 Bridge Replacement Project in Perry County

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 34 bridge replacement project. This bridge is located over Trout Run in Centre Township, Perry County. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 34 over Trout Run.



The existing bridge will be replaced with a two-cell, precast concrete box culvert. To avoid a lengthy detour during construction, a temporary roadway will be constructed. Proposed traffic control measures include the construction of a single-lane temporary roadway upstream of the existing bridge with traffic maintained by a temporary traffic signal. Once the culvert is installed, traffic will be maintained in a single lane pattern on Route 34 with a temporary traffic signal while the half-width construction of the roadway is completed. Seiders Road will be closed during the use of the temporary traffic signals.







The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2024 construction season.





A digital version of the information will be available to view online from August 11, 2022, to September 10, 2022.









The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Marwa Said, PennDOT Project Manager, at msaid@pa.gov or 717-783-3773.





Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.





For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit PennDOT Projects.





Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, and York counties at PennDOT District 8









MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018



###





