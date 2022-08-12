PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 34 (Carlisle Street) Bridge Replacement Project in Perry County

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 34 (Carlisle Street) bridge replacement project. This bridge is located over Dutch Canal in New Bloomfield Borough, Perry County. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 34 (Carlisle Street) over Dutch Canal.

The existing bridge will be replaced with a cast in place concrete box culvert. The new culvert will be constructed under one side of the roadway while a single lane of traffic will be maintained on the opposite side. A temporary traffic signal will be used to maintain traffic in a single lane during construction.







The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2024 construction season.





A digital version of the information will be available to view online from August 11, 2022, to September 10, 2022.









The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Marwa Said, PennDOT Project Manager, at msaid@pa.gov or 717-783-3773.





Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.





For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit PennDOT Projects.





