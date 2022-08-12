Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties

08/12/2022

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia



Monday, August 15, and Friday, August 19, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on Lehigh Avenue between Ridge Avenue (U.S. 13 ) and Richmond Street for paving;

Monday, August 15, and Friday, August 19, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on Allegheny Avenue between Richmond Street and Broad Street (Route 611) for milling; and

Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled on U.S. 1 (City Avenue) between Belmont Avenue and Interstate 76 for paving.



Montgomery County



Sunday, August 14, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 73 (Big Road/Philadelphia Avenue) between the Berks County line and Colonial Road in Upper Frederick, New Hanover, and Douglass townships for paving;

Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled on U.S. 1 (City Avenue) between Belmont Avenue and Interstate 76 in Lower Merion Township for paving;

Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Little Road between Route 29 (Gravel Pike) and Township Line Road in Upper Frederick and Lower Frederick townships for milling and paving; and

Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Gulph Road between Abrams Run and U.S. 422 in Upper Merion Township for paving.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these resurfacing projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

