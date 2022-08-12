Perovskite Solar Cell Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 34.50% by 2029 with Revenue $ 6.29 billion

Perovskite Solar Cell Market

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 34.50%

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perovskite Solar Cell Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the global market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following historical developments, and analyzing the present situation and future forecasts next seven years based on progressive and likely states of Perovskite Solar Cell industry. Perovskite Solar Cell research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the industry, including but unlimited Regional output, types, applications, emerging technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Perovskite Solar Cell market report has been produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. The principal areas of market analysis such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied very vigilantly and precisely throughout the report. For a clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts. Perovskite Solar Cell market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

Market Analysis and Size

Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are gaining large attention in the area of research among different new generation photovoltaic technologies owing to their super power conversion efficiency. The renewable energy sector is increasing investment in the perovskite solar.

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 34.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Energy is expected to witness high growth in the technology segment owing to growth in population. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

“Product definition”

Perovskite solar cell (PSC) consist of perovskite-structured material as an active layer. These materials provide excellent light absorption, and charge-carrier mobilities. Perovskite solar cell refers to solar cell that is mostly composed of hybrid organic-inorganic lead as the light-harvesting active layer.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Competitive Analysis:

The perovskite solar cell market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to perovskite solar cell market.

Some of the major players operating global Perovskite Solar Cell market are

Saule Technologies (Poland)

Fraunhofer ISE (Germany)

Oxford PV (UK), IDTechEx Ltd (UK)

Greatcell Energy (Australia)

FrontMaterials Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Solaronix SA (Switzerland)

G24 Power Ltd. (UK)

Tandem PV, Inc. (US)

Solliance solar research (Netherlands)

Microquanta Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (China)

Alfa Aesar (US)

Dyenamo AB (Sweden)

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Segmentation: Perovskite Solar Cell Market

By Structure (Planar Perovskite Solar Cells, Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells),

Product (Rigid Perovskite Solar Cells, Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells),

Method (Solution Method, Vapor-Deposition Method, Vapor-Assisted Solution Method),

Application (Smart Glass, Solar Panel, Perovskite in Tandem Solar Cells, Portable Devices, Utilities, BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaics),

End Use Industries (Manufacturing, Energy, Industrial Automation, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics),

Type (Hybrid PSCs, Flexible PSCs, and Multi-Junction PSCs)

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The perovskite solar cell market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, grid structure, product, method, application, type and end use industries as referred above.

The countries covered in the perovskite solar cell market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the perovskite solar cell market because of the increase in the number of research and development activities within the region.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the prevalence of majority of market players in the region.

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increase in Demand for Solar Cells

The rise in demand for solar cells due to their flexibility and light weight power acts as one of the major factors driving the perovskite solar cell market. Also, increase in the number of applications in various industries has a positive impact on the market.

Modern Energy Services

The rise in economic growth and energy security accelerate the market growth. Also, increase in the need for reducing poverty and improving the quality of life with the help of modern energy services has assist in the expansion of the market.

Increase in Solar System Installation

The increase in the number of installation of solar system further influence the market. The rise in demand of perovskite solar cell because of growing need to decline prices of solar cells modules drives the growth of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the perovskite solar cell market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, rise in number of research and development activities extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, prevalence of alternative energy sources will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, high cost associated with the production is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, fluctuations in the raw materials are projected to challenge the perovskite solar cell market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This perovskite solar cell market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on perovskite solar cell market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Structure

Planar Perovskite Solar Cells

Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells

Product

Rigid Perovskite Solar Cells

Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells

Method

Solution Method

Vapor-Deposition Method

Vapor-Assisted Solution Method.

Application

Smart Glass

Solar Panel

Perovskite in Tandem Solar Cells

Portable Devices

Utilities

BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaics)

End Use

Manufacturing

Energy

Industrial Automation

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Type

Hybrid PSCs

Flexible PSCs

Multi-Junction PSCs

How does this Perovskite Solar Cell Market Insights Help?

Perovskite Solar Cell Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “ Perovskite Solar Cell Market” and its commercial landscape

