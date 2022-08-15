Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Poised to Take Innovative Strides with OpenGov Digital Permitting Software
SAN JOSE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready to take the City of Roanoke Rapids, NC, in a new, innovative direction that would make an impact for the next 10 to 20 years, officials took the first step by partnering with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on a digital permitting solution.
The City, located in eastern North Carolina near the Virginia border, is known for its abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities. Undaunted by making technology upgrades that would benefit the City for years to come, the City Manager decided to leverage American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to implement the first phase of her vision. Recently promoted from her job in the Planning Department, she knew the City had an immediate need for serving residents online, so the first phase includes an investment in OpenGov Citizen Services.
With OpenGov Citizen Services, City staff will be able to easily develop online workflows for permitting and licensing. Residents seeking anything from building permits to pet licenses will no longer need to visit City Hall. They will simply log on to the public portal and take a short survey that generates a custom checklist of forms and fees. Applicants stay in the portal to draft and submit their application, as well as pay fees. They can even message reviewers. While residents are enjoying better customer satisfaction, staff will be able to see applications automatically flow through departmental reviews. OpenGov Citizen Services will process applications faster—perhaps up to 5 times faster—leaving significantly more time for staff to focus on strategic initiatives.
The City of Roanoke Rapids joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, di
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here