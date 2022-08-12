Fetal Monitoring Market to Garner USD 5.45 Billion with Growing CAGR of 6.40%, Size, Trends, Demand and Revenue By 2029

Fetal Monitoring Market

Fetal monitoring system is a diagnostic instrument used to track the foetus’s movement and heart rate as well as the mother's contractions. It's a basic tool for keeping track of uterine contractions during labor. It primarily monitors the foetus’s health and the progress of labor. It is referred to as a medical method to check the health of an unborn baby in order to ensure a safe birth in medical words. It's also used to keep track of mental retardation, chronic lung ailments, hypothermia, new-born disorders, vision and hearing issues, and jaundice.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the fetal monitoring market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Players Covered:

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Analogic Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Natus Medical Incorporated. (Sweden), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), EDAN Instruments, Inc. (China), The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC. (USA), Dixion (Germany), Advanced Instruments (US), Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co.,Ltd. (China)

Global Fetal Monitoring Market Scope

The fetal monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product type, portability, methods, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Instruments and Consumables

Ultrasound

Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitor

Fetal Electrodes

Fetal Doppler

Telemetry Solutions

Accessories and Consumables

Software

Based on product type, the fetal monitoring market is segmented into instruments and consumables, ultrasound, electronic maternal/fetal monitor, fetal electrodes, fetal doppler, telemetry solutions, accessories and consumables and software. Ultrasound is further segmented into 2D ultrasound, 3D ultrasound, 4D ultrasound and doppler imaging. Electronic maternal/fetal monitor is further segmented into external monitors and internal monitors.

Portability

Portable

Non-portable

Based on portability, the fetal monitoring market is segmented into portable and non-portable.

Methods

Non-Invasive

Invasive

Based on methods, the fetal monitoring market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive.

Application

Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring

Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

Based on application, the fetal monitoring market is segmented into intrapartum fetal monitoring and antepartum fetal monitoring.

End User

Hospitals

Gynaecological/Obstetrics Clinics

Homecare

Others

On the basis of end user, the fetal monitoring market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, mobile health centres and others.

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Detailed overview of Global Fetal Monitoring Market

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

Historical, current and projected market size in dollar terms (value) & volume

Recent industry trends and developments

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Competitive landscape of Fetal Monitoring market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Fetal Monitoring market performance

Market players’ information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Fetal Monitoring Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cardio pulmonary diseases will drive the market’s growth rate

The rising prevalence rate of cardio pulmonary diseases will cushion the growth rate of fetal monitoring market.

Rising number of government initiatives will propel the growth rate of market during the forecast period

The global fetal monitoring market is being driven by the rising number of government as well as non-government initiatives to spread awareness about fetal health.

Furthermore, the rising number of post-term pregnancy, multiple pregnancy, and premature delivery cases will be a major factor influencing the growth of the fetal monitoring market. Along with this, growing level of level of investment for the development of fetal monitoring and increase in preterm births and birth rates are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the fetal monitoring market. Also, the rise in the changing lifestyle and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of fetal monitoring market. Another significant factor that will cushion the fetal monitoring market’s growth rate is the growing focus of manufacturers on the adoption of advanced technologies.

Opportunities

Growing number of R&D activities will boost many market opportunities during the forecast period

Moreover, the rising number of research and development activities will provide beneficial opportunities for the fetal monitoring market growth.

Moreover, the rise in the launch of new products and the increasing number of emerging markets will provide beneficial opportunities for the fetal monitoring market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints/Challenges

High cost of fetal monitoring equipment will hamper the market’s growth rate

However, the high costs associated with fetal monitoring equipment will impede the growth rate of the fetal monitoring market. Along with this, unfavorable reimbursement policies will act as major market restrain and hamper the market’s growth rate.

On the other hand, the dearth of skilled professionals in under-developed nations will challenge the fetal monitoring market. Additionally, emergence of unfavourable conditions due to COVID-19 outbreak and lack of awareness will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Point Summary of the Market Report:

The report underlines the recent trends and SWOT analysis

The report focuses on the growth opportunities in the Fetal Monitoring Market in the coming years

It provides competitive analysis with a market share of leading market players, along with project launches and tactical approaches implemented by the players in the last five years

Table of Content – Major Key Points

Overview

Executive summary

Fetal Monitoring Market – Startup Companies Scenario

Fetal Monitoring – Industry Market Entry Scenario

Fetal Monitoring Market Forces

Strategic analysis

Fetal Monitoring – By Segmentation (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

Fetal Monitoring Market – Industry / Segment Competition landscape

Fetal Monitoring Market – Key Company List by Country

Company Analysis

Appendix

Methodology

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What are the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Fetal Monitoring?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Fetal Monitoring Market? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Fetal Monitoring market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fetal Monitoring Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Fetal Monitoring market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Reasons for Get Fetal Monitoring Market Report

This report gives a forward-looking prospect of various factors driving or restraining market growth.

It renders an in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It presents a detailed analysis of changing competition dynamics and puts you ahead of competitors.

It gives a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It assists in making informed business decisions by performing a pin-point analysis of market segments and by having complete insights of the Fetal Monitoring market.

This report helps the readers understand key product segments and their future.

