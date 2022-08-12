Product Innovation to Remain Mainstay of Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Growth, Opines Fact.MR

Key Home Rehabilitation Product And Service Companies Are Expected To Focus On Product Innovation And Integration Of Advanced Technologies To Create Novel Rehabilitation Solutions

Increasing incidence of road accidents resulting in disabilities and growing aging population across the world are anticipated to majorly drive demand for home rehabilitation products and services over the next few years. Initiatives to boost awareness about advanced rehabilitation equipment and increasing availability of homecare equipment are also expected to favor market growth going forward.

Home rehabilitation product manufacturers and rehabilitation service providers are expected to focus on product innovation and the launch of new products to strengthen their stance across the global marketplace.

In July 2021, HCML, a leading name in the rehabilitation services industry, announced the launch of a new digital rehabilitation pathway solution. This new platform digitizes the whole rehabilitation process from end to end and accelerates the process to provide better clinical outcomes.



Which Region is Highly Lucrative for Home Care Product Manufacturers?

“North America Expected to Be Rife with New Business Opportunities”

North America home rehabilitation products and services market is projected to witness high demand for home rehabilitation products owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising popularity of the home care trend. The presence of key home rehabilitation service providers in this region is also anticipated to favor home rehabilitation products and services market potential in this region.

This Fact.MR survey predicts the Canada home rehabilitation products and services market to expand at a CAGR of around 5% throughout the forecast period.

Increasing investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure and growing geriatric patient pool are expected to significantly propel the demand for home rehabilitation equipment in the region of Europe.

Key Segments Covered in the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Industry Survey

By Product Type :



Positioning Devices

Body Support Devices General Aids Wheelchairs Other Product Types





By Therapy :



Physical Therapies

Occupational Therapies Speech Therapies Respiratory Therapies Other Therapies





By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Winning Strategy

The development of advanced and affordable products is expected to be a prime area of focus that could help home rehabilitation product and service market players advance their sales potential.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in this latest research report, has listed a detailed account of all the strategies that new market entrants as well as key players in the industry can deploy to improve their business potential over the coming years.

Key players in the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market

Stryker Corporation

Performance Health

Hocoma AG

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

ergoline GmbH

RehabCare

AliMed Inc.

Norco Inc.

Key Takeaways from Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Study

At present, the global home rehabilitation products and services market is valued at US$ 97 billion.

From 2022 to 2026, the market for home rehabilitation products and services is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5%.

By 2026, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 125 billion.

Increasing popularity of home care, advancements in technology, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and supportive initiatives to increase awareness about advanced rehabilitation products are anticipated to drive market growth.

The U.S. home rehabilitation products and services market is currently valued at US$ 38 billion.

Lack of skilled technicians in the healthcare industry and low awareness about advanced rehabilitation products are expected to hinder market growth to some extent.

The China home rehabilitation products and services market is predicted to account for US$ 16 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The market in Germany is set to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2026.

